The parties involved in the US-Israel war on Iran must respect international law, and that means not targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has told reporters, according to Al Jazeera.
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The parties involved in the US-Israel war on Iran must respect international law, and that means not targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has told reporters, according to Al Jazeera.