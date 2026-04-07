E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Iran’s ‘expansionist intentions’ revealed by strikes on Saudi Arabia: JUI-F

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The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) core committee has said that attacks on Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia, had created an impression of expansionist intentions on the part of Iran.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stressed at a party meeting that such a perception is unacceptable for the Muslim world, especially for Pakistan, and has urged Iran to take steps to dispel these concerns.

Fazl also equated the attack on the Saudi oil facility with atrocities committed by Israel, warning that such actions could be linked to designs by the United States and Tel Aviv to weaken unity among Islamic countries.

The JUI-F chief further stated that recent attacks on Saudi Arabia were part of a broader plan aimed at creating divisions within the Muslim Ummah.

Calling for restraint, he urged Muslim nations to demonstrate patience and tolerance while strengthening unity against Israeli actions.

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