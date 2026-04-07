UN Security Council to vote on diluted Hormuz strait resolution

The UN Security Council is set to vote on a watered-down resolution addressing Iran’s threats to the Strait of Hormuz, diplomatic sources tell AFP, after more robust earlier drafts faced potential vetoes.

Bahrain, backed by other oil-exporting Gulf countries, had launched negotiations two weeks ago on a draft resolution that would have given a clear UN mandate to any state wishing to use force to unblock the strait. However, objections from several veto-holding permanent members have seen the text gradually watered down.

The latest draft, seen by AFP, still demands Iran end its attacks on commercial vessels and halt “any attempt to impede transit passage or freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”.

Instead of expressly authorising force, it “strongly encourages States … to coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation, including through the escort of merchant and commercial vessels”.

It also encourages coordination “to deter attempts to close, obstruct or otherwise interfere with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz”.

The draft expresses the Council’s “readiness to consider further measures” against anyone undermining freedom of navigation in the Strait.

The vote is scheduled 11am (8pm PKT), nine hours before US President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to agree to a deal or face attacks against its power plants and bridges.