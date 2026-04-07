Netanyahu says Israel struck railways, bridges in Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country struck railways and bridges in Iran “used by the Revolutionary Guards”, after Iranian officials reported damage to at least two bridges and railway infrastructure, AFP reports.

“We are crushing the terror regime in Iran… with even greater vigour and with increasing force,” Netanyahu has said in a video released by his office.

“Yesterday, our pilots destroyed transport aircraft and dozens of helicopters at an Iranian Air Force base. Today, they struck the railways and bridges used by the Revolutionary Guards.”