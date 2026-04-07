Iran will not show flexibility as long as US demands surrender: senior Iranian source

Iran and the United States continue to exchange messages, a senior Iranian source tells Reuters; however, Tehran will not show flexibility as long as Washington continues to demand its “surrender under pressure”.

The senior Iranian source, who asked not to be named, says Qatar on Monday conveyed Tehran’s message to the United States and regional countries that if Washington attacks Iran’s power plants, “the entire region and Saudi Arabia will fall into complete darkness with Iran’s retaliatory strikes”.

He also warns that “if the situation gets out of control, Iran’s allies will also close the Bab El-Mandeb Strait”, which is a critical chokepoint leading into the Red Sea.