E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Army’s top brass condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia as ‘unnecessary escalation’: ISPR

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The army’s top brass has condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran as “an unnecessary escalation”, according to the military’s media affairs wing.

The development came as Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir presided over the 274th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said that the forum appreciated the “hectic efforts” taken by the government to bring an end to the war in the Middle East, “echoing the call for restraint, dialogue, and de-escalation, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to principled diplomacy and constructive engagement”.

“The forum reiterated Pakistan’s role as a responsible regional stakeholder, actively contributing to peace and stability as a regional security stabiliser,” the statement said.

Read more here.

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir presiding over the 274th Corps Commander Meeting in Rawalpindi. — Photo via ISPR
Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir presiding over the 274th Corps Commander Meeting in Rawalpindi. — Photo via ISPR
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