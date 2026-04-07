Vance says US hit Iran’s Kharg Island, no change in military strategy

Vice President JD Vance has confirmed US strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, saying they did not target oil facilities and insisting that they do not represent a change in American strategy, Al Jazeera reports.
“We were going to strike some military targets on Kharg Island, and I believe we have done so,” Vance says.
“We’re not going to strike energy and infrastructure targets until the Iranians either make a proposal that we can get behind or don’t make a proposal,” he adds.
“I don’t think the news in Kharg Island … represents a change in strategy, or represents any change from the President of the United States.”