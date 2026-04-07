Vance says US hit Iran’s Kharg Island, no change in military strategy

Vice President JD Vance has confirmed US ⁠strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, saying they did not target oil facilities and insisting that they do not represent a change in American strategy, Al Jazeera reports.

“We were going to strike some military targets on Kharg Island, ⁠and I believe we have done so,” Vance says.

“We’re not going to ⁠strike energy and infrastructure targets until the ⁠Iranians either make a proposal that we can get behind or don’t make a proposal,” he adds.

“I don’t think the news in Kharg Island … represents ‌a change in strategy, or represents any change from the President of the United States.”