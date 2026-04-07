The US “has largely accomplished its military objectives” in Iran, said US Vice President JD Vance.
He added that the US believes it is still possible to receive a response to ceasefire proposals from Iran by Trump’s deadline tonight.
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The US “has largely accomplished its military objectives” in Iran, said US Vice President JD Vance.
He added that the US believes it is still possible to receive a response to ceasefire proposals from Iran by Trump’s deadline tonight.