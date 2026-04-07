E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Iran Guards warn will respond beyond region if US ‘crosses red lines’

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Iran’s IRGC has warned they would retaliate beyond the Middle East and deprive Washington and its allies of oil and gas if the United States crossed “red lines”, a statement carried on state television said, AFP reports.

“The Revolutionary Guards once again declare that if the American terrorist army crosses the red lines, our response will go beyond the region,” the statement said.

It added that the Guards — Iran’s ideological army — would target infrastructure “to deprive the United States and its allies of oil and gas in the region for years”.

“America’s regional partners should also know that until today, we have exercised great restraint for the sake of good neighbourliness and have had some reservations in choosing targets for retaliation, but all these reservations have since been removed,” it said.

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