E-Paper | July 13, 2026

UK high commissioner appreciates Pakistan’s mediation efforts

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Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik has held a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott to discuss the evolving regional situation, its implications for global energy markets, and avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in Pakistan’s energy and minerals sectors.

The high commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic role and thanked it for its mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions and promoting global peace, noting that Pakistan has effectively utilised its goodwill and relations with key stakeholders, including the US and Iran.

She also discussed Pakistan’s petroleum supply situation and commended the Government’s efficient handling of the supply chain, observing that, despite international uncertainty, Pakistan successfully ensured the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products.

Malik emphasised that the government is actively working to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

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