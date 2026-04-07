US-Israeli strikes hit Iran’s bridges, key highway and railway

Iranian officials today reported damage to at least two bridges, railway infrastructure and a key highway as part of a wave of deadly US-Israeli airstrikes on infrastructure targets, AFP says.

A bridge near the holy city of Qom and another carrying a railway line in the central city of Kashan were struck, according to regional officials quoted by state media.

Two people were killed and three were injured in Kashan, senior regional security official Akbar Salehi said, according to Iran’s IRNA news agency.

A key highway in northern Iran connecting Tabriz with Tehran via Zanjan was also closed after a hit, an official told IRNA.

The Mizan news agency also reported a strike on railway tracks in Karaj, outside Tehran, with images showing Red Crescent rescuers carrying an injured man on a stretcher.

All trains were cancelled to and from Iran’s second city of Mashhad today following a warning from Israel against using the railways.