E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Pakistan condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities, extends condolences and solidarity

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Pakistan has condemned the missile and drone attack carried out by Iran on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities in the eastern region, the Foreign Office said.

“Pakistan mourns the loss of life resulting from these attacks and strongly deplores the damage inflicted on vital infrastructure.” the FO said in a statement on X.

It further said that Pakistan “conveys its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and firmly stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this difficult time”.

The FO added that Pakistan considered these attacks a serious violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a dangerous escalation that undermines regional peace and stability.

“Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Kingdom’s security,” the statement concluded.

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