Weekly crude exports from Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port drop 15pc

Crude exports from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu fell by about 15 per cent week-on-week to average nearly 3.9 million barrels per day in the week beginning March 30, shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed, reports Reuters.

Overall, exports from the port in March averaged 3.3 million bpd, according to Kpler, a more than four-fold increase from February levels.

“The drop in exports likely reflects vessel availability and the timing of vessel discharges,” Kpler analyst Johannes Rauball said.