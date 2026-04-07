E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Strikes outside Tehran kill 18 people: Iranian media

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Iranian media have said that 18 people, including two children, were killed in strikes in Alborz province, neighbouring the capital, citing a provincial official, AFP reports.

A deputy governor of Alborz province said US-Israeli strikes hit residential areas and that “the deaths of 18 of our fellow citizens have been confirmed, including two young children”, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website and the Fars news agency reported.

Twenty-four people were wounded in the early morning attack, the deputy governor added.

Iran’s government has not released an updated overall casualty toll for the war in recent days.

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