China hopes parties to Iran war can ‘seize opportunity for peace’, resume talks

China hopes relevant parties will seize the opportunity for peace and bridge differences through dialogue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said, Reuters reports.

China welcomes all efforts that are conducive to peace and supports Pakistan’s active mediation efforts, said Mao Ning, the ministry spokesperson, during a regular press conference.

Reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible and resuming dialogue is the common wish of the international community, Mao said.

China is willing to play a constructive role, she added.