Verdicts against ‘enemy agents’ should be expedited, Iran judiciary chief says

Judicial cases against individuals assisting Iran’s adversaries should be processed quicker, Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei says, according to Mizan news, urging execution or asset confiscation verdicts to be expedited.

Since the start of US-Israeli strikes on Iran last month, Iran’s security apparatus has arrested hundreds of individuals accused of aiding adversaries, for instance, by sharing sensitive footage to foreign-based opposition channels or expressing support for attacks on Iran.