E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Australian PM to discuss fuel supplies in Singapore visit

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will fly to Singapore to help secure petroleum imports as oil prices surge during war in the Middle East, reports AFP.

Australia relies on imports for an estimated 90 per cent of its refined petroleum products, and Singapore is its largest single supplier.

Albanese said he would travel to Singapore from April 9-11 to discuss trade in “essential supplies” such as diesel and liquefied natural gas with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“Together, we share concern over the situation in the Middle East, including the consequences for both of our nations,” the Australian leader told reporters in Canberra.

“Australia is facing a more uncertain world, and therefore the certainty of those clear, close relationships is more important than ever.”

Australia and Singapore committed in a joint statement last month to keep fuel flowing between both countries and to work together to strengthen energy supply chain resilience.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe