Australian PM to discuss fuel supplies in Singapore visit

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will fly to Singapore to help secure petroleum imports as oil prices surge during war in the Middle East, reports AFP.

Australia relies on imports for an estimated 90 per cent of its refined petroleum products, and Singapore is its largest single supplier.

Albanese said he would travel to Singapore from April 9-11 to discuss trade in “essential supplies” such as diesel and liquefied natural gas with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“Together, we share concern over the situation in the Middle East, including the consequences for both of our nations,” the Australian leader told reporters in Canberra.

“Australia is facing a more uncertain world, and therefore the certainty of those clear, close relationships is more important than ever.”

Australia and Singapore committed in a joint statement last month to keep fuel flowing between both countries and to work together to strengthen energy supply chain resilience.

