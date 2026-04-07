Gold steady as Trump’s Iran deadline keeps markets cautious

Gold prices steadied, as investors remained cautious ahead of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key flashpoint in the Iran war, reports Reuters.

Spot gold slipped 0.1 per cent to $4,640.93 per ounce by 0327 GMT, while US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.4pc to $4,666.70.

“Everyone is in a mode where we’re waiting for whatever the outcome is of this diatribe that the President has been on for the past several days,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, a financial derivatives trading platform.