E-Paper | July 13, 2026

No hike allowed in school transport charges

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Acting on the directives of the chief minister, the Sindh government on Monday issued strict directives to all schools that there must be no increase in transport charges for students using pick and drop services whether arranged by the schools or privately by parents.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS), the government has decided to provide facilities to transport operators where necessary or required, in order to prevent any additional financial burden on parents as well as van owners.

The measure is also intended to ensure continued smooth and uninterrupted operation of student transport services between their residences and schools. All schools and transport services were instructed to ensure full compliance of the order.

The schools were also told to compile and submit to the DIRPIS the complete data regarding all vans and transport services providing pick and drop facilities to students in order to facilitate the government in processing and providing the required facilities.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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