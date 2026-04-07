E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Country’s first nurse with dual PhD

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source
Prof Sumaira Khowaja Punjwani
Prof Sumaira Khowaja Punjwani

KARACHI: Prof Sumaira Khowaja Punjwani, principal of the College of Nursing & Midwifery at Ziauddin University, has become the first registered nurse in the country to earn dual PhD status.

According to a press release, Prof Punjwani’s doctoral specialisations span bioethics and global public health from the United States and health professions education from the Jinnah Sindh Medical University.

“She has now become the youngest health professional in Pakistan to attain dual-PhD status across nursing and allied health disciplines. This exceptional milestone reflects not only her personal academic excellence but also marks a transformative moment for the nursing profession in Pakistan,” the press release states.

Her achievement underscores the evolving role of nurses as leaders in research, global health ethics, and academic innovation, it adds.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe