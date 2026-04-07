E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Suspected robber shot dead by citizen

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A suspected robber was shot dead by a citizen on Jail Chowrangi Bridge early on Monday morning, police said.

Jamshed Quarters SHO Irfan Meo said two friends were riding a motorcycle when three suspects, also on motorcycles, intercepted them on the bridge and snatched a mobile phone and other valuables. As the suspects were fleeing, one of the victims pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire, killing one suspect on the spot. His accomplice managed to escape.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

A pistol and the snatched mobile phone were recovered from the killed suspect.

Tandoor operator gunned down in Baldia Town

A 50-year-old man was shot dead in Baldia Town on Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as Naeem Jan, was sitting at his tandoor in Rasheedabad when armed motorcyclists arrived there, opened fire on him and fled. He sustained a single bullet wound to the head and was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where he was pronounced dead.

Baldia SHO Farasat Shah said the killing appeared to be the result of a personal enmity.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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