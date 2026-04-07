Lady doctors, LHWs lodge complaints with inquiry committee

SUKKUR: The inquiry committee formed by the director general of health, Sindh, on Monday received complaints from lady doctors and Lady Heath Workers (LHWs) with regard to alleged corruption in the Khairpur chapter of the National Programme for Family Planning and Primary Healthcare.

The committee, which is headed by Ubaidullah Buriro (chairman), held its proceedings at the Khairpur DHO office. A number of lady doctors and LHWs, besides other health workers, submitted their complaints.

Dr Naila Abbasi, Feroza Lashari, Sanam Khatoon, Naheed Shah, Shabana Burdi, Abida Sohag, Zakia Baloch and others held a noisy demonstration before the committee to express their serious concern over the alleged corruption.

The protesting LHWs accused their supervisor and some other individuals of extorting money from them in the name of processing annual arrears case and also demanding ‘cut’ in monthly transactions. They also alleged that they (LHWs) were asked not to appear before the committee or submit their complaints with it.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026