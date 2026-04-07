E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Pension and inflation

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THE recent increase in petrol prices has led to a new wave of inflation. When petrol is expensive, transport fares go up, which, in turn, increases the prices of essential commodities. The burden of inflation is transferred directly to the people. The situation is all the more worrying for the pensioners of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) because their income is fixed and severely limited. Most of them currently get a monthly pension of just Rs11,500, which is not sufficient by any yardstick. As a result, they have to reduce their needs, sometimes compromising on basic things, like medical treatment and food.

Today, for an ordinary family, buying essential items, like flour, pulses, rice and vegetables, has become an expensive affair worth thousands of rupees. The situation becomes even more difficult when utility bills are added to the equation. Besides, the elderly often face health issues, and treatment and medication costs are massive.

In such a situation, how can a pensioner getting Rs11,500 per month survive? EOBI pensioners have dedicated their entire lives for the development of the country’s industries and economy. Now, when they are at the fag end of life, it is the respon- sibility of the state to provide them the means to live a dignified life.

The government should immediately increase the EOBI pension amount to at least Rs25,000 per month. Besides, it should introduce welfare measures for pensioners, such as free or subsidised healthcare, transportation for senior citizens, and, indeed, an annual increase in the pension.

Azfar Shamim
Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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