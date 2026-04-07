E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Official penalised for austerity policy violation in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published
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QUETTA: The Balochistan government has begun strict enforcement of its austerity measures, taking action against officials found violating the policy.

According to the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, a government vehicle assigned to a district officer in Quetta has been withdrawn after he was found in breach of the austerity guidelines issued by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

A formal notice has also been served, demanding an explanation from the officer.

The department has directed that the seized vehicle be immediately returned to the official pool, and a notification has been issued to ensure compliance.

The provincial government has made it clear that no negligence or violation of austerity measures would be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against all such incidents without discrimination. Officials emphasised that the purpose of these measures was to ensure the transparent and efficient use of public resources.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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