E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Iran army says Trump’s ‘rude, arrogant rhetoric’ having ‘no effect’ on operations

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Iranian army has said that US President Donald Trump’s “rude” and “arrogant rhetoric” is having “no effect” on its operations, reports AFP.

Donald Trump’s “arrogant rhetoric” on the war on the Middle East is not hindering Iran’s soldiers, Iran’s army said, after the US president on Monday threatened to raze Iran’s infrastructure.

“The rude, arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats of the delusional US president … have no effect on the continuation of the offensive and crushing operations of the warriors of Islam against the American and Zionist enemies,” said a spokesman for the army’s Khatam Al-Anbiya central command cited by the national broadcaster.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe