Qatar PM condemns targeting of civilian infrastructure ‘by any party’ in call with Iran FM

Qatar’s prime minister has rejected attacks on civilian infrastructure during a call with Iran’s foreign minister, as Tehran presses its campaign against Gulf states and Israel said it struck Iran’s largest petrochemical complex, AFP reports.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani “emphasised that targeting civilian infrastructure… is a rejected and condemned behaviour by any party under any circumstances”, Qatar’s foreign ministry has said in a readout of a call with Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi.

The Qatari prime minister has also criticised Iran’s “reckless disregard for the region’s security” through its attacks on its neighbours and urged a “comprehensive and permanent diplomatic solution” to end the war.