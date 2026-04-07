Iran’s nuclear energy agency says attack on Yazd yellowcake production plant a ‘clear violation’

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) says a US-Israeli attack targeted a production plant near Ardakan in Iran’s Yazd province, which processes uranium ore into yellowcake, a key material used in the process to generate nuclear fuel, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement carried by Iran’s IRIB broadcaster, the AEOI slammed the attack as a “clear violation of the immunity of peaceful nuclear facilities and a direct assault on the supply chain for reactor fuel and the development of nuclear medicine”.