US military rebuffs claim of amphibous assault ship being struck by Iran

US Central Command (Centcom) has denied claims that the USS Tripoli amphibious assault vessel was attacked by Iran and forced to retreat to the southern Indian Ocean.

“USS Tripoli has not been attacked and continues to sail in the Arabian Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury,” Centcom says on X.

“The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group/31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, composed of about 3,500 sailors and Marines in addition to transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets.”