DPM Dar stresses need for de-escalation in Middle East to Canadian FM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed the need for de-escalation in the Middle East in a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, according to the Foreign Office.

“They exchanged views on evolving regional developments and emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation,” the FO has said on X. “DPM/FM underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace and stability in the region.”

Both top diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral relations and agreed to remain in close contact.