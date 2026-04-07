Trump says will destroy all Iran bridges, power plants in ‘four hours’ if no deal

US President Donald Trump says that the military has war plans to destroy all bridges and power plants in Iran over a four-hour period if his peace deal deadline is not met, AFP reports.

“We have a plan — because of the power of our military — where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again,” Trump has said at a press conference.

“I mean complete demolition by 12 o’clock (midnight), and it’ll happen over a period of four hours — if we wanted to.”

Trump previously set 8pm Eastern Time on Tuesday (5am PKT) for Iran to agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.