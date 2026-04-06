US President Donald Trump has told reporters that Iran must agree to a deal with the US that is acceptable to him by Tuesday’s deadline, and that free traffic of oil through the Strait of Hormuz must be part of it, Reuters reports.
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US President Donald Trump has told reporters that Iran must agree to a deal with the US that is acceptable to him by Tuesday’s deadline, and that free traffic of oil through the Strait of Hormuz must be part of it, Reuters reports.