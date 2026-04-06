Trump says he ‘has the best plan of all’ in Iran

US President Donald Trump, responding to a question, has said that he “has a plan” for his operations in Iran.

“We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he adds. “We got regime change … we’re dealing with a much different regime than before, we’re dealing with different people. They’re smarter, I think they’re sharper and far less radical. We have regime change, but we didn’t do this for regime change.”

Adding that he has been criticised for “not having a plan”, Trump says, “I have the best plan of all, but I’m not going to tell you what my plan is.”