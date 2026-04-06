US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine has said he and War Secretary Pete Hegseth will deliver a detailed briefing on the mission to rescue a downed aviator in Iran tomorrow morning. He did not specify a time.
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US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine has said he and War Secretary Pete Hegseth will deliver a detailed briefing on the mission to rescue a downed aviator in Iran tomorrow morning. He did not specify a time.