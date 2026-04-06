Trump says Vance, Witkoff, Kushner talking with intermediaries in Pakistan

US President Donald Trump has said that Vice President JD Vance, US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are talking with intermediaries in Pakistan.

He was asked by a reporter whether he expected Vance to continue talks with intermediaries in Pakistan, to which Trump replied: “Well, he is, and we have Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner talking. They’re all unified and they’re all talking.“

Asked about the possibility of Vance being part of an in-person meeting, Trump said, “could be.”