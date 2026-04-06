E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Over 10,000 combat sorties launched, 13,000 targets struck in Iran over past 37 days: Trump

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Continuing his press briefing, US President Donald Trump says that Washington has launched more than 10,000 combat flights in Iran over the past 37 days and that over 13,000 targets have been struck.

“The F-15 we lost last week was the first manned aircraft downed by the enemy in this entire operation, with thousands and thousands of flights,” he says, calling the shootdown a “lucky hit”.

“It’s a record that is unparalleled in the history of military air operations, nobody’s never seen anything like it,” Trump says.

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