E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Trump says information about missing airman was leaked

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US President Donald Trump says that information about the first rescue mission was withheld before someone “leaked something”, adding, “We are looking very hard to find that leaker.”

According to Trump, “We have one [pilot] and there’s somebody missing, well, they didn’t know someone was missing until this leaker gave the information.”

He adds that the media company that ran the information will be approached and urged to “give up” the individual or “go to jail”.

“A leaker leaked that ‘We have one, we’ve rescued one, but there’s another one out there that we’re trying to get,’ so actually, the country, Iran, put out a major notice … offering a very big award for anyone who captures the pilot,” Trump says, adding that the presence of both Iran’s armed forces and citizens complicated the mission.

US President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, speaks about the war in Iran in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, the US on on April 6. — AFP
US President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, speaks about the war in Iran in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, the US on on April 6. — AFP
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