US celebrating ‘most complex’ combat search, Trump says

US President Donald Trump is speaking about a rescue mission to bring home US Air Force pilots whose F-15 aircraft went down over Iran last week.

“We’re here today to celebrate the success of one of the largest, most complex, most harrowing combat searches … I guess you would call it a search and rescue mission, ever attempted by the military,” Trump says.

He adds that normally, sending 200 personnel to rescue one service member is something “usually not attempted”, adding that rescuing two personnel “might not have been attempted before.

“We were helped by a lot of people … and it was an honour to be involved in it,” Trump says of the rescue operation.