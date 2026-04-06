Supreme leader denounces US threats to bomb Iran back to ‘Stone Ages’

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has released a statement condemning the US and Israel for their continued attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran, saying “the enemy is recklessly saying that it wants to return Iran to the Stone Age” with its assault, Al Jazeera reports.

US-Israeli attacks on Iranian bridges, power plants, schools and other sites “are manifestations of a crime against humanity that the US government and the murderous Israeli regime have committed”, the Iranian supreme leader has said in a statement shared by Iranian media.

“It is a pity … that they are beating the drum of war, threats, and destruction more and more every day, while international institutions remain silent and indifferent, and perhaps even complicit in the aggression, becoming partners in the flaming of this fire,” Khamenei adds.