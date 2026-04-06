Qatar’s defence ministry says the country was targeted “by an attack involving a number of drones launched from Iran” today, Al Jazeera reports.
It added that its forces “successfully intercepted and neutralised all incoming drones”.
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Qatar’s defence ministry says the country was targeted “by an attack involving a number of drones launched from Iran” today, Al Jazeera reports.
It added that its forces “successfully intercepted and neutralised all incoming drones”.