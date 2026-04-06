Trump reiterates threat to attack Iran’s bridges, power plants

US President Donald Trump says the US is “obliterating” Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

“And I hate to do it — but we’re obliterating it and they just don’t want to say uncle,” he has told reporters.

“They don’t want to cry uncle, but they will — and if they don’t, they’ll have no bridges, they’ll have no power plants, they’ll have no anything.

“I won’t go further because there are other things that are worse than those, too,” he said.

Attacking civilian infrastructure is a war crime, according to international law.