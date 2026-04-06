British state minister appreciates Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation, diplomacy in Middle East, FO says

British lawmaker Hamish Falconer has expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East war to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office says.

According to the FO, they discussed the ongoing developments in the region and Falconer — the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan — “appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy in support of peace and stability in the region”.

“Both sides reaffirmed the strength of Pakistan-UK relations and agreed to remain in close contact.”