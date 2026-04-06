Threats against civilian infrastructure ‘must not become new norm’: Red Cross chief

Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has warned that “deliberate threats” against civilian and nuclear sites “must not become the new norm in warfare”, Al Jazeera reports.

“Any war fought without limits is incompatible with the law. It is indefensible, inhumane and devastating for entire populations,” Spoljaric has said in a statement.

She warns the destruction of power plants, hospitals, bridges, schools and universities, as well as threats against nuclear facilities, could “cause irreversible consequences for generations to come”.

“I urgently call on parties to spare civilians and civilian objects in all military operations. It is their obligation under international humanitarian law,” she states.