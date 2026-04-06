Trump yet to sign off on Iran ceasefire deal: White House

The White House has confirmed that a deal is under consideration for a 45-day ceasefire with Iran, but that President Donald Trump has “not signed off” on the proposal and is continuing the war, AFP reports.

US media has reported that a proposal by mediators for a 45-day ceasefire in the Middle East war has been received by Washington.

“This is one of many ideas, and POTUS (Trump) has not signed off on it. Operation Epic Fury continues,” a White House official tells AFP, adding that the president will speak more on the conflict at a press conference scheduled for 1pm (10pm PKT).