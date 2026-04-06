Qatar PM warns against targeting of food, water, energy infrastructure

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has warned against the “irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water and food, and energy facilities”, Al Jazeera reports.

The Qatari premier’s comments were made during a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

His comments, the Qatari foreign ministry said, were made in the context of “the necessity of stopping Iran’s unjustified aggressions against Qatar and the countries of the region”.