E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Israel army says killed commander of Iran’s Quds Force special ops unit

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Israel’s military has said it had killed the commander of the special operations unit of Iran’s Quds Force in a strike on Tehran a day earlier, AFP reports.

“Yesterday, the Israeli Air Force… conducted a strike in Tehran and eliminated Asghar Bagheri, Commander of the Quds Force’s Special Operations Unit (840) since 2019,” a military statement said.

It added that Bagheri had in recent years held a series of senior positions within the Quds Force and “was involved in attacks targeting Israeli and American individuals worldwide”.

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