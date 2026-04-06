Israel army says killed commander of Iran’s Quds Force special ops unit

Israel’s military has said it had killed the commander of the special operations unit of Iran’s Quds Force in a strike on Tehran a day earlier, AFP reports.

“Yesterday, the Israeli Air Force… conducted a strike in Tehran and eliminated Asghar Bagheri, Commander of the Quds Force’s Special Operations Unit (840) since 2019,” a military statement said.

It added that Bagheri had in recent years held a series of senior positions within the Quds Force and “was involved in attacks targeting Israeli and American individuals worldwide”.