The IRGC has said the United States’ USS Tripoli (LHA-7) amphibious assault ship came under Iranian missile strikes, “forcing it to retreat to the depths of the southern Indian Ocean after this wave of assault”, Tasnim news agency reports.
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The IRGC has said the United States’ USS Tripoli (LHA-7) amphibious assault ship came under Iranian missile strikes, “forcing it to retreat to the depths of the southern Indian Ocean after this wave of assault”, Tasnim news agency reports.