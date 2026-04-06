US strikes will undoubtedly face a ‘decisive, comprehensive’ response: Araghchi

According to Al Jazeera, Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi and French FM Jean-Noël Barrot have spoken on the phone, a statement carried by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reports.

Regarding US President Trump’s threats to hit civilian infrastructure in Iran if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said, “This threat amounts to normalising war crimes and genocide, and if carried out, it will undoubtedly face a decisive and comprehensive response from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”