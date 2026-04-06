IAEA confirms impact of recent strikes near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed recent impacts of military strikes close to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, but said that the plant itself was not damaged, AFP says.

The UN atomic watchdog said that the confirmation was based on its independent analysis of new satellite imagery and detailed knowledge of the site, adding that one strike had hit only 75 metres from the site perimeter.

“Once again, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warns that continued military activity near the BNPP — an operating plant with large amounts of nuclear fuel — could cause a severe radiological accident with harmful consequences for people and the environment in Iran and beyond,” the IAEA warned.

“Regardless of the nature of the intended targets, DG Grossi says such attacks pose a very real danger to nuclear safety and must stop,” it added.