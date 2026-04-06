Iran says ‘many questions, uncertainties’ about US rescue operation, terms it a ‘disaster’

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said there were “many questions and uncertainties” about the US airman rescue operation, AFP reports.

“The area where the American pilot was claimed to be present in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province is a long way from the area where they attempted to land or wanted to land their forces in central Iran,” Baqaei said.

“The possibility that this was a deception operation to steal enriched uranium should not be ignored at all.”

He added that the operation was “a disaster” for the United States.