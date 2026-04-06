E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Israel says to boost production of Arrow missile interceptors

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Israel’s defence ministry has said it plans to accelerate production of Arrow missile interceptors, as it fights a war against Iran, AFP reports.

The announcement came after questions emerged in the international media over how long Israel’s interceptor stocks would last, with some analysts pointing to shortages of Arrow interceptors in particular.

A defence ministry statement said the plan would enable “a significant increase in both the production rate and stockpile of Arrow interceptors as part of preparations for the evolving campaign”.

Israel has a multi-layered air defence array, with a variety of systems intercepting threats at different altitudes.

The top tier consists of the anti-ballistic missile Arrow systems, with Arrow 2 operating both within the Earth’s atmosphere and in space and Arrow 3 intercepting above the Earth’s atmosphere.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the site of a projectile impact, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Haifa, Israel on April 6, 2026. — Reuters
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the site of a projectile impact, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Haifa, Israel on April 6, 2026. — Reuters
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe