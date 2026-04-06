Israel says to boost production of Arrow missile interceptors

Israel’s defence ministry has said it plans to accelerate production of Arrow missile interceptors, as it fights a war against Iran, AFP reports.

The announcement came after questions emerged in the international media over how long Israel’s interceptor stocks would last, with some analysts pointing to shortages of Arrow interceptors in particular.

A defence ministry statement said the plan would enable “a significant increase in both the production rate and stockpile of Arrow interceptors as part of preparations for the evolving campaign”.

Israel has a multi-layered air defence array, with a variety of systems intercepting threats at different altitudes.

The top tier consists of the anti-ballistic missile Arrow systems, with Arrow 2 operating both within the Earth’s atmosphere and in space and Arrow 3 intercepting above the Earth’s atmosphere.